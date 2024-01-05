An Ohio school was placed on a soft lockdown on Friday.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Office said Caldwell schools were placed on a soft lockdown after the office received a call that a man was with a weapon chasing another man in Caldwell.

Deputies say they arrived on the scene within seconds and interviewed the caller and checked the neighborhood and found no evidence of the initial report.

The Sheriff’s Office does not believe the report to be credible and the lockdown has been lifted.

The Sheriff’s Office also say deputies remain in the area at this time.