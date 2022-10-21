Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA today released the following statement:

“The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendation for the COVID-19 vaccine to be added to the formulary or schedule of vaccines for children does not mandate this vaccine for school children.

“Ohio law determines required vaccines for school attendance. See the Ohio Revised Code 3313.671.

“The State of Ohio does not mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school attendance. The ACIP vote does not change Ohio law. The state’s list of required vaccines can only be changed through legislation.”