GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A semi accident involving 74,000 pounds of chicken closed State Route 14 on Sunday afternoon.

According to Sebring Police, a semi was reportedly on its side and caused State Route 14 between Beloit Snodes Road and Smith Goshen Road to close.

According to the driver, the semi went off road and tipped due to its heavy load. The driver and his service dog are expected to be OK.

Firemen on the scene say there was 74,000 pounds of frozen chicken in the semi.

The road is reported to be reopened.