Ohio — The Ohio Senate has just passed Senate Bill 53, which allows local police departments to hire candidates who are 18 years old. The current minimum age is 21.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Proponents are saying this change is needed to staff police departments properly, according to a story done by the Columbus Dispatch

Everyone does not support the decision to allow 18-year-olds to join the police force. The Fraternal Order of Police in Ohio says that teenagers are too young to be officers which could expose them to second-guessing and trauma.

Sen. Michele Reynolds, R-Canal Winchester told the news outlet that not every 18-year-old is mature enough to serve, but some should be allowed to make that choice. Sen. Paula Hicks-Hudson, D-Toledo opposed the bill, saying that the change isn’t the best way to solve the officer shortage problem. The Ohio State Highway Patrol has recently increased the minimum age to enter the training academy from 35 to 40.

The bill needs to be passed by the House before it heads to Gov. Mike DeWine.