U.S. Sen. Rob Portman speaks to fellow senators about an infrastructure bill on Aug. 8, 2021. (Nexstar)

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio U.S. Senator Rob Portman gave his final farewell speech on the floor of the Senate.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

After serving since 2011, the senator made his farewell remarks last Thursday.

In his speech, Senator Portman talked about his mission of leadership encouraging his colleagues on both sides of the aisle to always work together.

He also spoke about his time in office thanking staff, family and friends, and his fellow lawmakers.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, who spoke to 7News about the news of his colleague’s retirement, says that although the two differed when it came to a bigger world view, in regards to the Buckeye State, they agreed on just about everything from the Ohio River to broadband.

‘We come down to the same side to help Ohio and I’m hopeful I will be able to continue that with Senator Vance when he takes office in January. It’s important to our state to honor those traditions of working together in the state’s best interest.’ Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio Senator

Portman’s seat became available when he announced his retirement in January of 2021 which left a vacant seat in 2022.

In last month’s November election, JD Vance, a Republican, beat Democratic Candidate Tim Ryan.

Although Portman wasn’t specific, he says he will continue being involved in the public service sector.