WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) — Ohio Senator J.D. Vance and two other senators are trying to stop the sale of U.S. Steel, the Pittsburgh Steel producer, to steelmaker Japanese-based Nippon Steel Corporation (NSC) from happening.

Vance along with Missouri Senator Josh Hawley and Florida Senator Marco Rubio have sent a letter to Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury and Chair of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), to urge CFIUS to block the sale of U.S. Steel Corporation to Japan-based NCS following Monday’s announcement of the sale behind closed doors.

The letter is part states that ““This acquisition is not occurring in a vacuum. The United States has run a trade deficit for nearly half a century.”

U.S. Steel has played a key role in the nation’s industrialization, is being acquired by Nippon Steel in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $14.1 billion.

The transaction is worth about $14.9 billion when including the assumption of debt.

According to the senators, “[CFIUS] can and should block the acquisition of U.S. Steel by NSC, a company whose allegiances are clear and whose record in the United States is flawed.”

Also included in the letter quote, “NSC does not share U.S. Steel’s storied connection to the United States, and its financial interests are tied into those of Japan. Earlier this year, NSC received more than $3 billion in subsidies from Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry. And NSC has even flouted American trade law. As recently as August 2021, NSC was found guilty of unlawfully dumping flat-rolled steel products into the U.S. market.”

In the letter it urges the committee to initiate a review of the sale due to the fact that U.S. Steel received competitive bids from American companies that would not pose the same risks.

The price tag for U.S. Steel is nearly double what was offered just four months ago by rival Cleveland Cliffs.

U.S. Steel, which rejected that offer, confirmed the offering price from Nippon early Monday.

Meanwhile, U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt said that the sale is beneficial to the United States, “ensuring a competitive, domestic steel industry, while strengthening our presence globally.”

The acquisition has been approved by the boards of both companies and is targeted to close in the second or third quarter of 2024.

It still needs approval from U.S. Steel shareholders.

Vance, who is serving his first term in the Senate, has joined senators on the other side of the aisle voicing their opposition against the sale.