In response to a request for assistance from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has authorized Troopers to be sent to Texas to assist local law enforcement with border surveillance.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A total of 14 Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and supervisors will travel to Texas in the coming weeks.

Ohio says, during this two-week assignment, the OSHP will not be tasked with making arrests.

This is the second group of troopers to respond to support Texas law enforcement in nearly two years. Governor DeWine previously authorized OSHP troopers to respond to Texas in July 2021.