WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio sex offender allegedly told an underage girl it would be illegal for us to do anything until you’re 16.” As he was getting he arrested he told deputies, “no, no, I’m not.”

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on November 30, the Marrietta Police Department started an investigation into Joshua Lee Campbell, 23, a registered sex offender, after detectives confirmed him having electronic communication with a female juvenile.

Officers viewed the conversations between Campbell and the juvenile and found they were sexual in nature, and Campbell confirms in the messages that he is aware that the juvenile is under the age of 16.

The case was then transferred to the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force to further the investigation.

It is reported that on December 1, agents began conversing with Campbell, and the conversations continued to be sexual in nature, with Campbell sending the agents private photos.

The Sheriff’s Office says that Campbell’s photo on his profile page was consistent with an identification photo of Campbell from 2000.

Campbell arranged to meet the juvenile on December 4 in Washington County. It was at this time that Campbell confirmed with the juvenile the agreed location to pick her up to get dinner and was going to have the juvenile perform sexual act(s) on him.

Through messages, Campbell stated that they could not get caught as it was “illegal for us to do anything until you’re 16.”

Officials say that on the day of the arranged meeting, Campbell sent a message advising he had to work late and wanted to reschedule the meeting with the juvenile.

Later that same day, agents located Campbell at the US Postal Office in Marietta Township and conducted an interview.

According to the Washington County Sheriff, Campbell was told the agents wanted to speak with him about conversations he was having on social media, which Campbell eluded, saying he didn’t know what the agents were speaking of.

When agents stated they wanted to talk to him about the conversations he was having with the juvenile female, which Campbell told them was his younger sister’s friend. He also told agents that he did not have access to Instagram, the social media platform used to converse with the juvenile, and officials say he was very evasive regarding any question he was asked.

Officials say a short while later, Campbell confirmed that he had been speaking with the juvenile through Instagram and that he had lied to agents in his earlier statement.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell was then advised of his Miranda rights and was told he was being placed under arrest, to which Campbell replied, “No, no, I’m not,” and attempted to flee the vehicle before he was restrained.

Campbell was transported to the Washington County Jai and charged with F4 importuning.

On December 5, Campbell appeared in Marietta Municipal Court and is being held on $15,000 plus PR bond.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Wednesday, December 6, 2023)