SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP (WOWK) — On Wednesday, a Gallia County deputy witnessed a car crash at the intersection of State Route 160 and Evergreen Road in Springfield Township, according to the county’s Sheriff’s Office.

(Photo courtesy of GCSO)

(Photo courtesy of GCSO)

(Photo courtesy of GCSO)

(Photo courtesy of GCSO)

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver at fault, who was a juvenile, “didn’t want to hang around to cooperate with the investigation of the collision.”

The deputy, who had just witnessed the accident, chased the vehicle and stopped the driver on Duly Road, only a short distance from the crash site. The Sheriff’s Office says the deputy was in the “Right place at the right time.”

The Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured in the incident.

The juvenile will now face his actions in Gallia County Juvenile Court, according to the Sheriff’s Office.