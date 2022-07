The Muskingum County Sheriff’s office says they are looking for a man that stole an AEP Ohio truck.

The unidentified man allegedly stole the truck on Monday in the Zanesville, Ohio area.

It’s reported that the man could be wearing an AEP shirt but is not an AEP employee.

If you see that man, contact the sheriff’s office at 740-3637.

AEP says if you are approached by someone saying they are an AEP employee, you can verify the employment by calling 1-800-672-2231.