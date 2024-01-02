An Ohio Sheriff’s Office is needing the public’s help to locate two missing teens.

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that 14-year-old Kaidyn Miron and 15-year-old Kylea Smith are missing.

The Sheriff’s Office said they were last seen between the hours of 9:30 pm and 11:50 pm on January 1. The location of where they were last seen was not given at this time.

Officials believe they are driving a 2015 Red Ford Fiesta, plate number OHIO JYQ-2715

If you have any information on their whereabouts, Please contact The Office at 740-452-3637 Ext 1