The Ohio State Highway Patrol is recruiting the next generation of state troopers on its new TikTok account that launched today. The Patrol’s TikTok account can be found at @OfficialOSHP.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The new TikTok account will primarily be utilized for recruitment purposes to promote interaction and create a community of engagement with those seeking to make a difference in their communities and looking for a career of service.

“Launching our new TikTok account on November 15, which is the Patrol’s 89th birthday, was intentional as it further illustrates our commitment to engaging with the public we serve and protect,” Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent, said. “TikTok provides us with another avenue to begin conversations with individuals who we know are looking for a meaningful career of service.”

TikTok content will feature an innovative look at the rewarding career opportunities within the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and will be another platform on which to provide traffic safety messaging.

Anyone wanting to see how the Ohio State Highway Patrol is using social media for recruitment purposes can follow along on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and our new TikTok account.