According to provisional statistics, nine people were killed in eight fatal crashes on Ohio roadways this Christmas holiday weekend, resulting in the fewest deaths during a Christmas reporting period since 2018. The four-day Christmas reporting period began Friday, December 22 at midnight and ran through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, December 25.

Of the nine people killed, five were not wearing a safety belt and impairment was a factor in two of the crashes.

During the reporting period, troopers arrested 213 people for operating a vehicle while impaired and 21 for illegal drugs. Troopers also issued citations for 228 safety belt and 75 distracted driving violations. Additionally, troopers assisted 1,049 motorists on Ohio roadways.

In comparison, there were 12 people killed during the 2022 Christmas holiday, which ran from December 23 to 26.

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity. A statistical analysis of the Patrol’s enforcement activity and crash data over the holiday is available here.