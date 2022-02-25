An Ohio state trooper is in stable condition after he was struck outside his vehicle in a chain reaction crash while investigating a previous accident.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Trooper Austin Crow and other troopers had responded to the scene of a disabled trailer on Interstate 70 in Licking County Thursday night when two other vehicles crashed.

Police say a tractor-trailer attempted to change lanes and hit two other vehicles, forcing a tow truck into two SUVs and the trooper, who was outside his vehicle.

Police say Crow sustained serious injuries. A driver involved in the crash sustained a minor injury.

The crash remains under investigation.