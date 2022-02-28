A new lawsuit seeks to block enforcement of an Ohio abortion restriction that included additional licensing requirements the ACLU and Planned Parenthood argue are onerous.

The action filed Friday asks the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to prevent the Ohio Department of Health from enforcing the law, which goes into effect March 23.

The bill’s stated goal was to impose criminal penalties on doctors who fail to give medical care when a baby is born alive following an abortion attempt.

However, provisions were added that abortion rights groups argue could lead to two clinics in southwest Ohio being closed.