BLUE ASH, Ohio — Surveillance footage from a Target in Blue Ash, Ohio has been released. The video, which was released from WCPO, shows the moment a loss prevention manager punched a woman after she was instigating an altercation while requesting reparations for her purchase.

Karen Ivery, 37, was charged wth menacing and disorderly conduct, according to a police report for the Blue Ash Police Department.

The altercation originally took place in October 2022, during which Ivery told Target employees that she wanted a portion of her purchase to be paid for as reparations. In the video, which can be found in the original story, we see the loss prevention manager punch Ivery once, before police arrive.

The 37 year-old manager stated in an affidavit that he feared for his safety. He was never charged, it is reported that police said he was acting in self-defense.

The video shows Ivery first arguing with a Target employee at the registers. The employee shown continues to back up and attempts to stop Ivery by putting her hands on her shoulders.

The police report states that Ivery “wanted to have a conversation about her bill,” which totaled more than $1,000. The report includes statements from Target employees that said Ivery claimed she was owed reparations that she wanted Target to pay for.

The surveillance video then shows Ivery being approached by the loss prevention manager, who according to the police report, asks her to “calm down and leave the store.” Ivery then starts screaming at him, and the video shows her backing him up into his office.

The police report states that the manager tried to close his door, but Ivery forced her way in. The video footage then shows the manager punching her once in the face, knocking Ivery to the ground. He then calls police.

The reports names Ivery as the aggressor in the situation after police viewed the footage.

Ivery told police that she wanted to have a bigger discussion about money and that she wanted Target to pay for the items she could not afford.

The police report, according to WCPO, states that Ivery told police that she wanted to have a hard discussion in a safe place, and that she compared herself to Rosa Parks stating “This is my Rosa Parks moment, dude. Don’t play with me.”

WCPO reports that Ivery became visibly upset after a Target manager told her she is no longer allowed at Target.

While being taken into custody, Ivery told police they were violating her rights as a human being in order to uphold the law, according to the story.

Ivery was convicted of disorderly conduct, but acquitted for menacing. She was sentenced to one day at the Hamilton County Justice Center.