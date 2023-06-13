NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – A teenage boy was arrested Monday after a confrontation over a video game console ended with a 60-year-old woman being shot.

Newark police said the boy, 17, was arrested and will be charged with attempted murder, accused of shooting the woman at a residence near the 100 block of North Morris Street.

When police arrived, they found the woman had been shot in the legs. They rendered aid and applied a tourniquet until medics arrived. She was first taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in Columbus and later transferred to Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Several other juveniles were detained and questioned. One teenager was identified as the shooter, and he apparently had gone to the victim’s house to confront another teen about a PlayStation 4 and a pair of shoes. The woman was shot during the altercation.

Officers received descriptions of two vehicles that had left the scene. Both were later located by Licking County sheriff’s deputies, and the suspect and a rifle were found inside one.

The incident remains under investigation. Newark police ask anyone with information to call the detective bureau at (740) 670-7215.