A 19-year-old woman has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole for decades in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Cleveland police officer during a carjacking.

Tamara McLoyd’s sentence handed down Tuesday included convictions on separate armed robbery charges in the week’s prior to the slaying of Shane Bartek.

McLoyd confessed to having shot the 25-year-old Bartek, but told police said she didn’t mean to kill him.

She showed no emotion when Cuyahoga County Judge John P. O’Donnell told her she would not be eligible for parole until she was in her 70s.

Bartek became a Cleveland police officer in 2019.