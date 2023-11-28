OHIO- (WTRF) – An Ohio teen who received a gift from Taylor Swift, her favorite singer, at concert this summer has died at age 16, according to People

Allyson “Ally” Anderson, of Sunbury, Ohio, battled cancer for five years before her death on Nov. 13. She was diagnosed with an advanced, rare soft-tissue cancer, stage 4 alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma in 2018.

Anderson was a devoted “Swiftie” and was well enough to attend Taylor Swifts Eras Tour in Cincinnati July 1.

During the show, Swift danced to the front of the stage and handed Anderson the black hat from Swift’s “22” outfit.

Anderson was overjoyed, according to her mother, and posted a video of the moment on TikTok.

Anderson’s mother told People magazine that her daughter’s first concert was a Taylor Swift outing when she was 8 years old on the singer’s 1989 Tour. She even had a tattoo on her arm of Swift’s song lyrics that read, “”And if you never bleed, you’re never gonna grow.”