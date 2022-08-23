(WJW) — A new Netflix thriller series is reportedly inspired by a true story from the Buckeye State.

“Devil in Ohio” is a limited series adapted from the best-selling young-adult novel of the same name. It premieres Sept. 2 on the streaming service. Here’s the trailer.

The show follows psychiatrist Suzanne Mathis (Emily Deschanel) who takes in Mae (Madeline Arthur) a young girl who’s escaped from a sinister cult, according to Netflix companion site Tudum.

Rounding out the show’s cast are Xaria Dotson, Sam Jaeger, Alisha Newton, Naomi Tan, Gerardo Celasco, Bradley Stryker, Tahmoh Penikett, Keenan Tracey and others, reported Tudum.

“The book was inspired by true events from a story that our executive producer, Rachel Miller, heard, which actually took place in Ohio,” the book’s author and showrunner Daria Polatin told Tudum. “In the series, we get to lean into Suzanne and her backstory. Why does Suzanne take Mae home? Why is she so drawn to her? And why does she go so far to help her?”

Polatin said she crafted her own fictional cult for the show, along with its ideology.

But Ohio viewers don’t have to look far for grim, real-world inspirations.

The former members of Columbus’ Dwell Community Church — formerly Xenos Christian Fellowship — have publicly accused the church of cult-like practices, NBC4 Investigates reported in February.

In 1990, the shocking murders of an entire family at a Kirtland farm led to the conviction and execution of reported cult leader Jeffrey Lundgren nearly 18 years later.

Cleveland-area guitarist Glenn Schwartz, who died in 2018 at 77, was a principal player in Gospel rock group All Saved Freak Band, whose leader the Rev. Larry Hill, was accused of isolating and physically and psychologically abusing his dozens of followers in Ashtabula County in the late 1960s.