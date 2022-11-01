Mexico-based food company Grupo Bimbo, in partnership with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), the Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority, and the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD), today received Ohio Tax Credit Authority approval for a new production facility at the National Road Business Park east of Zanesville, creating 320 new jobs.

“The investment being made by Grupo Bimbo in Muskingum County will create 320 new jobs in order to meet the company’s growing consumer demand,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “This announcement is proof of the momentum we are seeing in Southeast Ohio and across the state.”

The Ohio Department of Development plans to support the project with a Job Creation Tax Credit and transportation infrastructure improvements. The project will also be assisted by JobsOhio’s Talent Acquisition Services to help Grupo Bimbo with its overall talent strategy. The services will be tailored to the company’s needs, including elements such as attraction, engagement, selection, and sourcing of candidates, as well as training.

“Grupo Bimbo’s new facility at the National Road Business Park will provide excellent access to market and opportunities for hundreds of Ohioans in Zanesville and in nearby communities to pursue careers and establish their version of the American dream,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. “Working side-by-side with partners such as OhioSE and Muskingum County is essential to developing business-ready sites such as the National Road Business Park, which sets Ohio apart from our competition and attracts investment from successful, growing companies like Grupo Bimbo to the state.”

We are pleased to continue a long-standing partnership with Grupo Bimbo in our community,” said Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority Executive Director Matt Abbott. “This investment will bring about highly skilled full-time positions that will have a lasting impact in our region for multiple generations.” Abbott said, “Our market access, workforce, and strongly aligned partnerships, coupled with construction-ready sites at the National Road Business Park are critical components that Grupo Bimbo will find beneficial.”

“Grupo Bimbo already has a strong presence in the OhioSE region, and we are extremely pleased to be able to help them build a new facility and add hundreds of jobs,” said OhioSE President Mike Jacoby. “The National Road Business Park is a fantastic location along I-70, and we think they will find great market access, a great workforce, and an excellent business environment in Muskingum County.”

Grupo Bimbo says they are the largest and leading baking Company in the world and a relevant participant in snacks. Grupo Bimbo has 203 plants and more than 1,700 sales centers strategically located in 33 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa. Its main product lines include fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks and confectionery products, among others.