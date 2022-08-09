WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — There is shock and anger coming from Worthington Monday after racist flyers promoting white supremacy were found outside several households.

Several residents along the street, some who have lived here their whole lives, said this type of racist propaganda has never appeared in their community until now.

“We’re not going to accept this; this is not going to be acceptable,” said resident Catherine Willis.

When Willis left her house Monday morning, she never expected to see a flyer promoting white supremacy outside her driveway.

“I couldn’t quite understand what it was, and then when I saw the logo of the Ku Klux Klan, I said ‘Oh, my God,'” she said.

The flyer depicts racist imagery of the Ku Klux Klan, along with a website.

Willis wasn’t the only one on her block to get one.

“Finding this, this morning, was absolutely disconcerting,” resident Beverly Gordon said.

Gordon has lived along this street for decades and said this has always been a loving and friendly neighborhood. The street where the flyers were found is also predominantly Black, with several families having lived here for generations.

“My family’s been here since I was four years old,” resident Ken Crawford said.

Crawford, a lifelong resident, said he refuses to let those who distribute racist messages affect the way he lives.

“Keep living my life, you know,” he said. “I take care of my parents.”

That is a feeling shared by several others along the street.

“They picked on the wrong people; we’re not going anywhere,” said resident Chester Corbitt. “We’ve been here a long time. If they want a fight, they’ve got the right group.”

Worthington Police have been notified about the flyers and many residents said they have Ring cameras outside their door, but so far, no sightings of whoever was behind the flyers.

The City of Worthington and Sharon Township issued a joint statement Monday.

“The City and Township have committed to condemning expressions of bias and racism when they occur in our neighborhoods and community,” the statement read.