YORKVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) This New Year is bringing some major challenges for the village of Yorkville.

Right now Belmont and Jefferson County are handling their police calls.

It’s because at their first meeting of the year the village found themselves with no police force.

Since that meeting, Former Chief John Morelli wanted to clear the air with 7 News about why he left.

Morelli says he’s been fighting a battle for the last three years.

He says at the December 12th meeting, he gave the Mayor and council his letter of retirement.

There was an option if they wanted him to stay the Chief, he would rescind that letter.

But he said he wanted them to right the wrongs, from raising their health care premiums and deductibles along with other items in the department that needed addressed.

“I gave them the option to try to right those wrongs. I didn’t want to leave, that’s the last thing I wanted to do is walk out of the town and the community and closing those doors behind me. I’d have rather had an officer there taking over my position, when I did decide to retire, but it wasn’t in the cards for this.” John Morelli – Former Yorkville Police Chief

We have not been able to reach anyone from the village.

We called multiple times. went to the building which was locked ,and sent an email asking for a comment.

We have yet to hear back from anyone at this time.