Police in Ohio said they found $500,000 worth of stolen coins during a traffic stop.

The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says they performed a traffic stop in late December and during the stop they found pills, cocaine, and fentanyl

During the search, police said they also found a half-million in coins.

After some investigating, police found that the coins were stolen from an elderly man’s home in Grandview Heights suburb of Columbus. Officials say the man was a coin collector.

Arrested was 50-year-old Jason Skaggs and 29 year-old Jasmin Skaggs of Columbus. Both are currently in the Belmont County Jail.

Both are facing charged of receiving stolen property, having a weapon under disability , and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.