Ohio State Highway Patrol Colonel Charles Jones announced today a change to the Division’s uniform policy.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Effective immediately, current troopers and potential applicants are permitted to wear the long sleeve uniform shirt to cover tattoos.

Future employees with tattoos that would be visible when wearing the short-sleeve uniform shirt are required to wear long sleeves. As part of the policy revision, troopers with visible tattoos will wear the issued long-sleeve uniform shirt year-round.

“We are, and always have been, a professional organization built upon serving the people of Ohio. With this change we will continue to do just that, while also recognizing the diversity of those who wish to serve,” said Colonel Jones.

If you or anyone you know is interested in becoming a member of the Patrol, click here