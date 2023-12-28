Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson are seeking assistance to identify a man whose body was found Nov. 14 on the CSX train tracks just west of the Tiedeman Road overpass in Brooklyn, Ohio.

“I’m asking everyone in the greater Cleveland area to pause for a moment to look at the images of this man’s face – if you recognize him, please call the local authorities,” Yost said. “Everyone counts, and I’m hopeful that with the public’s help, we can regain this young man’s identity.”

The man was 16 to 30 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and 120 pounds. He was wearing gray Adidas sweatpants, a blue t-shirt, a blue zip-up sweatshirt, and blue Crocs with the Cleveland Guardians logo. The man had blue or hazel eyes, long brown hair, and a mustache and beard. He had no visible scars, tattoos or piercings.

At the request of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office and the Brooklyn Police Department, the AG’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation created post-mortem images of the man, which are being released to the public in hopes that someone recognizes him.

BCI also is issuing a public bulletin about the case today.