BEREA, Ohio – Jerry N. Hruby, chairman of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, issued the following statement concerning the multi-vehicle crash that occurred on the Ohio Turnpike at milepost 106.4 in Erie and Sandusky counties on Dec. 23, 2022:

“Our deepest sympathy goes to those affected by this tragic event, especially the families of those who lost their lives. You are in our prayers.

“There are hundreds of unnamed individuals – staff from the Ohio Turnpike, Ohio State Highway Patrol, all local safety agencies, and emergency/medical staff as well as civilian support – who we are so very proud of and appreciate you and recognize your importance during the rescue efforts.

“On behalf of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, we sincerely appreciate your efforts under the extreme winter storm conditions.

“All are to be commended. Please be assured of our continued support and our heartfelt thank you.”