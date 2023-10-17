An Ohio Valley man was charged with selling drugs near a school zone.

Detectives within the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division and Agents with Homeland Security Investigations say they have been investigating 34-year-old Jaryd Lee McClay of Cambridge, OH for approximately 2 months.

Officials say they obtained evidence that McClay was distributing narcotics in a school zone.

On October 11th, 2023 McClay was involved in a traffic stop by Guernsey County Deputies that resulted in an alleged seizing of a bulk amount of narcotics and a loaded firearm.

In total Detectives say they seized approximately 75 grams of methamphetamine, 6 grams of fentanyl, and 2 loaded firearms from a culmination of multiple search warrants and a traffic stop.

McClay is being charged with: