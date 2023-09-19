An Ohio Valley man has pled guilty to charges of abduction on Monday.

A 43-year-old Zanesville pleaded guilty as charged to two third-degree felony counts of abduction and two first-degree misdemeanor counts of endangering children on Monday.

Officials say Zanesville Police arrested Jayde Eversole in July when a woman called police to report Eversole breaking into her bedroom where she was asleep with her child.

The woman said Eversole held her down by the wrists and made comments of sexual assault to her.

The victim said she was able to break free from Eversole, who left the room. The woman locked her door and heard Eversole fall down the stairs. Shortly after, he broke back into the victim’s bedroom and again held her down while making threatening and sexually-related comments.

The woman was able to get free with her child and went and called for help.

When police arrived at the home, the defendant was asleep on the couch.

Eversole admitted to drinking a six pack of beer that night and getting drunk, but he claimed had had no memory of the evening.

At sentencing, Eversole faces up to six years in prison.