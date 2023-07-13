An Ohio man has died after he was shot by a police officer.

Deputies say they were sent to a residence on North 9th Street in Byesville, Ohio regarding an individual making suicidal threats.

Officers say they made contact with the individual, Jeremiah Wise, 33 years old.

According to officials, after several hours of negotiations with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiation Team, Wise exited the residence while continuing to interact with officers.

Wise allegedly brandished a firearm in the direction of law enforcement and was shot.

Officials say Wise was provided medical attention and was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation was requested to investigate the fatal officer-involved shooting. BCI’s investigation remains active and ongoing. Once completed, the investigation will be referred to the Guernsey County Prosecutor’s Office.