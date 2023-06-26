An Ohio Valley native is $20,000 richer after winning on a scratch-off.

Gary Allen of Zanesville claimed a $20,000 prize by playing the Ohio Lottery’s $10 Ohio Bonus Cash scratch-off.

Gary purchased his winning ticket at Zemba Marathon, located at 2497 East Pike in Zanesville.



He will receive approximately $14,400 after federal and state tax withholdings.



As of June 23, the Ohio Lottery has three prizes of $20,000 remaining in Ohio Bonus Cash, as well as other great prizes. Robert beat the odds of 1 in 85,714 to win.



The Ohio Lottery has contributed more than $30 billion to education since 1974.