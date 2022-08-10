BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – It didn’t take Fox 8 viewers long to help a local photographer track down an elderly couple that she wants to offer a free photoshoot.

Professional Photographer Courtney Pettay, the owner of Courtney Marie Photograohy Inc., said she was at the Cuyahoga County Fair on Tuesday afternoon with her children when she spotted the couple, whom she has now reached out to, on the carousel.

Courtesy: Courtney Pettay

“The amount of joy it filled,” described Pettay. “The happiness glowing from them just captured it.”

Pettay says the couple appeared to be alone, without any children, and she believes they may have ventured to the fair themselves “to have a blast.”

“Genuinely enjoying riding the carousel,” explained Pettay. “I couldn’t stop looking at them.”

The photographer snapped a quick photo using her phone to share with her family. But, then decided she wanted to offer the couple a professional photoshoot in hopes that the pictures can capture the couple’s love for life and serve as a memory for their family.

“I couldn’t get them off my mind,” said Pettay.

Pettay says within about an hour of Fox 8 sharing her search, three viewers contacted her company and said they know the couple. Pettay is now waiting to hear back if they’re interested in the photoshoot.

Pettay says she did speak briefly with the couple at the fair, only to warn the gentleman his wallet was falling out of his pocket. She says the couple mentioned they were in their 90’s and still having fun.

“They made mine and my kids’ day,” said Pettay.