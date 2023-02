BERLIN – JANUARY 12: Water flows from a bathroom tap January 12, 2007 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

A village in Ohio is experiencing little or no water pressure after water line break.

The Village of Wintersville, Ohio said on Tuesday that a main water line broke by Cedar One Realty on Canton Road.

This is a main distribution line which is affecting all of Wintersville.

Crews are on the scene working to repair the break as quickly as possibly.

Wintersville officials ask the public to be cautious of all crews on Canton Road when passing through that area.