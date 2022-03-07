COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus-based Watershed Distillery announced Monday that it is donating 100% of its vodka sale profits during March and April to World Central Kitchen to aid in feeding Ukrainians.

“Like many around the world, we are heartbroken for Ukraine and stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” said Greg Lehman, CEO and founder of Watershed Distillery. “In the craft distilling community and our local Central Ohio region, we recognize how important community support is in times of need and in building resilient, locally led food systems. We want to do our small part to help other communities who need it most right now.”

Watershed Vodka, first released in 2010, is produced here in Central Ohio and uses U.S. grown corn and Ohio grown apples, according to the company.

“World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization founded in 2010 by restaurateur and philanthropist José Andrés, is providing boots on the ground support for Ukrainians in need—serving hot meals at border crossings for families fleeing home and supporting local restaurants preparing meals in major Ukrainian cities,” a release from Watershed Distillery states.

Go to WCK.org for more information on World Central Kitchen.