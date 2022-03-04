An Ohio lawmaker has introduced a bill requiring the state’s five public employee pension funds to divest themselves of Russian assets and banning state and local governments from contracting with Russian companies.

The bill introduced Thursday by Sen. Niraj Antani, a suburban Dayton Republican, comes the same day as an executive order from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine that immediately lays out similar requirements for state entities.

Both efforts are aimed at punishing Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Antani says Ohioans must support the worldwide effort to combat Russian aggression.

His bill contains an emergency clause meaning it would take effect immediately if signed into law.