COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has announced that wildlife officers are investigating a potential record deer taken during the archery hunting season in Clinton County, Ohio.

According to ODNR, the investigation was launched after Christopher J. Alexander, 28, allegedly failed to get the lawfully required written permission before hunting on private property.

While the investigation continues, Ohio wildlife officers have seized the antlers, cape, and hunting equipment associated with the alleged unlawful taking of the deer.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife says it is dedicated to enforcing laws that protect Ohio’s wildlife, and input and concern from the public are integral to those enforcement efforts.

ODNR encourages anyone who witnesses a wildlife violation in Ohio to call 1-800-POACHER (1-800-762-2437).

Reports are kept anonymous. Information that results in a wildlife crime conviction may result in a reward.

As state law enforcement officers, they contribute to public safety in their local areas and Ohio’s great outdoors and have statewide authority to enforce wildlife regulations and protect state lands, waterways, and property.

They speak to hundreds of clubs and groups about conservation and wildlife programs, perform fish and wildlife surveys, and provide technical advice and instruction about wildlife management issues, hunting, fishing, and other outdoor-related recreation.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Wednesday, December 27, 2023)