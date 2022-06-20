If you lost power during last week’s storms in Ohio you could receive replacement Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

The Ohio Association of Foodbanks posted on their Facebook page that if you get SNAP & lose power for four consecutive hours or more, you have 10 days to request replacement benefits.

The Facebook post gave steps to request replacement SNAP benefits:

1. Complete this form and submit it to your County Department of Job and Family Services: https://www.mcohio.org/SNAP%20Replacement%20Application…

2. Include verification if you are able.

3. More information about who qualifies: https://jfs.ohio.gov/…/FoodAssistanceReplacementBenefit.

After four hours in a closed refrigerator without power, your perishable items are likely not safe to consume.

After 24 to 48 hours in a closed freezer, your frozen items are likely not safe to consume.