Those working minimum wage in Ohio will see an increase in their pay in 2023.

The Ohio Department of Commerce said minimum wage is scheduled to increase on Jan. 1, 2023, to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.05 per hour for tipped employees.

The minimum wage will apply to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of $371,000 or more per year.

Currently, minimum wage is $9.30 per hour for non-tipped employees and $4.65 per hour for tipped employees in Ohio.

The Constitutional Amendment (II-34a) passed by Ohio voters on in November 2006 states Ohio’s minimum wage shall increase on Jan. 1 of each year by the rate of inflation