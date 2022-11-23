HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles woman is facing multiple charges after troopers say she admitted to drinking shots before a crash that seriously injured one of her children.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 48-year-old Jennifer Zurick, according to court records. Those records state that she did not appear in court for an arraignment on Friday. She faces charges of driving under the influence, failure to control, vehicular assault and misdemeanor and felony child endangering charges.

According to a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Zurick was driving a vehicle that crashed on North Road at Sunnybrook Drive in Howland Township just before 7:15 p.m. Nov. 13. The report states that the vehicle had been traveling around a curve when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to hit a utility pole.

Troopers wrote in their report that there was no evidence that the driver had tried to stop prior to the crash, despite having hit two mailboxes, a sewer cover and a stop sign. A witness at the scene also told troopers that the driver was “absolutely f***ing hammered,” the report stated.

Police said three of Zurick’s children were in the vehicle at the time, one of which had to be transported to Akron Children’s Hospital for a lacerated liver and spleen. The other occupants had injuries that were reportedly minor.

While troopers were conducting an inventory of the vehicle, they reported finding 11 empty 50-milliliter containers of Fireball Whisky through the front seats.

Troopers questioned Zurick about an hour after the crash and said she smelled strongly of alcohol. When asked if she drank alcohol, Zurick told investigators, “not a lot,” and when asked for more detail, she said four or five shots, the report stated. Zurick also said she began drinking at 11 a.m. and didn’t know when she stopped, according to the report.