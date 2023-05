An Ohio woman was arrested after she allegedly defecated on a church altar.

News outlets report that Laura Miniard, 26, of Loveland Ohio, allegedly defecated on the altar at a chapel inside Good Samaritan Hospital.

Miniard allegedly used the fabric runner on the altar to wipe herself.

She also allegedly used a picture she found in the chapel to spear the feces all over the altar, according to news outlets.

Miniard has been charged with a felony charge of desecration.