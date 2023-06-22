NOORWOOD, Ohio, — An Ohio woman allegedly posed as a CPS worker to lure a child out of his front yard, according to a story from People.

The story tells the report of one Ohio family who received the scare of a lifetime when Lisa Nacrelli, from Ohio, allegedly posed as a Child Protective Services worker (CPS) and tried to lure their 4-year-old son from the front lawn of their home on June 17.

Nacrelli has been charged with child enticement, burglary, and impersonating an officer, according to a press release from the Norwood Police Department.

Nacrelli, 44, is allegedly seen on surveillance footage, posted by the boys parents. She is seen allegedly approaching the child, patting his back and stroking his hair.

According to People, Jaimie and Tim Spradlin allege Nacrelli asked their son to come home with her. The boy then went inside and told his parents that “some lady” was there and wanted to speak to them.

It is reported that Nacrelli identified herself as Lisa with CPS and even presented a badge and that she was following up on a complaint.

The report goes on to say that Spradlin became suspicious after the woman refused to leave her contact information.

After reviewing the “gut wrenching” home surveillance footage the couple did some research to allegedly discover that Nacrelli did not in fact work for CPS.

People cite that WKRC reports an affidavit alleges that Nacrelli had been drinking all day and wanted to scare the parents when she saw the boy alone.

People reports that Nacrelli was arrested and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

At the time of publication, it has not been reported of she has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on her half.