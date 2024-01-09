NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – An Ohio woman is accused of lying about her child having cancer after she allegedly took thousands of dollars from fundraisers for the child, according to the Noble County Sheriff’s Office.

On January 8, Sheriff Jason Mackie and detectives arrested Pamela Reed, 41, of Pleasant City, Ohio, and transported her to the Noble County Jail. Reed was interviewed and police say she admitted during questioning that she had exaggerated and fabricated medical conditions to receive monetary donations from local organizations.

Pamela Reed

The investigation began January 4, when the Noble County Sheriff’s Office and Noble County Children’s Services received information regarding a potential theft by deception. The information that was relayed was in reference to a local child that had been publicly portrayed to be fighting cancer. Several local organizations had participated in fundraising efforts and had made monetary contributions to help the family offset medical expenses.

After obtaining information, Sheriff Mackie, along with detectives and Children’s Services began an investigation into the allegation, and they were able to confirm that the child did not have cancer. They also confirmed that one local organization had donated approximately $8,000 to the family to aid in cancer treatment expenses.

Reed was charged with theft by deception, a felony of the fourth degree. Noble County Court Judge Jennifer Arnold set her bond at $50,000.

Sheriff Jason Mackie and Misty Wells, Director of the Department of Job and Family Services issued a joint statement commending law enforcement and Children’s Services and encouraging the public to make a report if they suspect any issue concerning a child.

“We are extremely proud of the Children’s Services staff along with law enforcement’s collaborative efforts to quickly act for the safety of these children. Child abuse and neglect isn’t always cut and dry, cookie cutter scenarios. If you as a professional or as a member of our community feel like something just isn’t quite right, don’t hesitate, make the report. The grit and devotion of this team is inspiring.” Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie and Misty Wells, Director of the Department of Job and Family Services

Mackie says if you or an organization you are involved with may have been a victim in this case please contact the Noble County Sheriff’s Office at 740-732-5631.