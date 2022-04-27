MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTRF) Miami County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in Monroe Township on April 24 around 6 p.m. on the reports of shots being fired.

Upon arrival, deputies learned from the male resident that his girlfriend, Stephanie R. Henslee, 43, of Urbana, had discharged several shots at him from a pistol while inside the residence.

The male managed to escape without getting struck and fled to a neighbor’s house for assistance while Henslee remained inside the residence and would not respond to multiple contact attempts made by deputies.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Tactical Team was deployed to the scene and a vehicle was placed in front of the residence using the P.A system to reach Henslee to which she responded to and agreed to exit the residence.

Henslee was taken into custody without incident and incarcerated in the Miami County Jail on one count of felonious assault.