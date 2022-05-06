A Jefferson County woman is being charged after she allegedly hit an officer in the head with her cell phone and spit on another officer.

Steubenville police say it started when officers pulled over her brother to warn him of a moving violation.

Police say Michelle Irene McGhee was not a part of the traffic stop but arrived in a separate vehicle and began cussing and screaming at officers despite being asked to move away.

During McGhee’s tirade, she allegedly struck one police officer on the side of the head with her cell phone and spit on another.

McGhee’ was charged with assault on a police officer and harassment with a bodily substance