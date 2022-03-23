EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A woman called the Chagrin Valley Dispatch 911 Tuesday saying she wanted help “getting all her chicken” from KFC.

The woman told a dispatcher she was at the KFC on Euclid Avenue in Euclid and paid for 8 pieces of chicken and only received 4.

“I only got four pieces of chicken and I want my chicken,” the woman told the dispatcher.

The dispatcher told the woman that was a civil matter, and she would have to take it up with management.

“There is not much the police can do about it,” the dispatcher told the caller.

The woman, however, insisted she wanted to talk to a police officer.

An officer was dispatched but told the woman he was unable to help.

The Euclid police chief says he would like to remind people to only use 911 when it’s an emergency.

“While we are here to serve the public an incorrect drive-thru order is not a police matter,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer.