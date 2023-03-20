CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman has been charged after allegedly beating a man over the head with a paper towel holder.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Campbell police were called to a home on the 100 block of Jackson Street around 9 a.m. Saturda for reports of a man being assaulted.

When they arrived on the scene, officers noted “a large amount” of blood on the kitchen floor of the home and the man, also covered in blood, with a large gash on his forehead, according to the report.

Lakayia McNair, 19, was arrested at the scene and charged with felonious assault and domestic violence.

Reports state the pair were having a verbal dispute when McNair took the aluminum paper towel holder and struck him over the head with it — officers on the scene noted the holder had a large dent in it and collected it as evidence.

McNair is currently being held without bond at Mahoning County Jail and has a mandatory court appearance at 9 a.m. March 21.