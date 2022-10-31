An Ohio woman has been arrested and charged after she allegedly ran over a man with her car and left the scene.

Zanesville Police say 27-year-old Pariss Dickinson has been charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts failure to stop after an accident, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and criminal trespassing.

Dickinson allegedly left the Putnam Tavern after she hit 30-year-old Alex King with a vehicle and left the scene.

King died from his injuries.

Dickinson was allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol.