An Ohio woman died over the weekend after a raft she was on overturned at a Pennsylvania State Park.

According to WPXI, the Ohio woman died at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County Saturday afternoon.

The Operations Manager at the park told the news outlet that the woman fell into the rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River.

The woman was rescued and was given CPR by river guides.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The name of the woman has not been released at this time.