ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after allegedly selling drugs that caused a man to die from an overdose.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that on Jan. 31, 2022, 23-year-old Paul R. Inman was found dead after deputies responded to Nurad Road in Athens to a report of an overdose. They say that an autopsy revealed that Inman’s death was caused by multiple drug intoxication (fentanyl and acetylfentanyl).

The sheriff’s office says that 23-year-old Tiffany Sorrell, of Millfield, sold the lethal drugs to Inman a short time before his death.

Sorrell was indicted for involuntary manslaughter and aggravated trafficking in drugs by a grand jury on Aug. 8.

Sorrell was arrested on Monday, and her bond was set at $50,000.