A jury has convicted a woman of murder in the death of newborn child authorities said was dumped in the woods in Ohio almost three decades ago.

Jurors in Geauga County deliberated for a few hours Monday before reaching a verdict in the case of 51-year-old Gail Eastwood Ritchey of Euclid.

Community members paid for a funeral, burial and a headstone marked “Geauga’s Child.”

Her attorney challenged a coroner’s conclusion that the child was born alive.

He said he was “frankly shocked and surprised” by the verdict.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Ritchey was arrested in 2019, according to Fox 8, she was arrested after investigators found DNA linked Ritchey to the child.