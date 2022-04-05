A jury has convicted a woman of murder in the death of newborn child authorities said was dumped in the woods in Ohio almost three decades ago.
Jurors in Geauga County deliberated for a few hours Monday before reaching a verdict in the case of 51-year-old Gail Eastwood Ritchey of Euclid.
Community members paid for a funeral, burial and a headstone marked “Geauga’s Child.”
Her attorney challenged a coroner’s conclusion that the child was born alive.
He said he was “frankly shocked and surprised” by the verdict.
A sentencing date has not been set.
Ritchey was arrested in 2019, according to Fox 8, she was arrested after investigators found DNA linked Ritchey to the child.